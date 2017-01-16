LIS

Monday, 16 January 2017

Photo of 8-year-old Habib Barrow, who died after he was bitten by a dog

Habib, the son of Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow died on Sunday, January 15th, after he was bitten by a dog in Manjai, near Banjul.
livingstone chibuike said...

jammeh u don try..ur witch dog don execute u send am go..Rip

16 January 2017 at 21:24
Anonymous said...

16 January 2017 at 21:51
Anonymous said...

Wow. So sad. Must've been a rabid dog. RIP little angel.

16 January 2017 at 21:53

