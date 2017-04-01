LIS

Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Photo: Notorious cult leader 'Jungle Boy' and his gang members shot dead by soldiers in Rivers State

A notorious cult leader in Omoku, Onelga, Rivers State, identified as "Jungle boy" and his gang members, who had been terrorizing residents were killed today during fierce gun battle with soldiers.
Photo credit: Oby Ndukwe
Mivah Josephine said...

imagine.RIP to them

4 January 2017 at 16:11
Mail Guru said...

Mailguru

4 January 2017 at 16:11
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Liars! Imagine how hausa soldiers are killing our boys in the name of cult! DID NIGERIA SOLDIERS HAVE RIGHT TO KILL THEM HUH? WHEN DID NIGERIA SOLDIERS TURNS TO LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENTS HUH? CAN'T THEY ARREST THEM N TAKE THEM TO COURT HUH? how i wish na hausa place they do this they for don dey protest now. Was it not TERRORIST BUHARI THAT SAY ATTACK AGAINST BOKO HARAMS IS ATTACK AGAINST THE HAUSAS HUH? these boys are innocent ooooo terrorist buhari and his hausas should stop killing our boys oo HOPE THE SOLDIERS DIDN'T RAPE THEM THIS ONE THEIR SHORT IS DOWN.
freeborn wept!






















#sad indeed

4 January 2017 at 16:13
Anonymous said...

GOOD FOR THEM. SINCE MORING NO SINGLE COMMENT POSTED,THIS BLOG IS GETTING SO DRY, I BEG MAKE I GO SDK JARE.

4 January 2017 at 16:27
Anonymous said...

