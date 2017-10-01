Photo: Notorious armed robber shot dead in Calabar

An eye witness, Alhaji Shehu Kabir, told CrossRiverWatch correspondent that the killed suspect and his gang at large have been terrorizing and robbing business men and women at the area for a long period of time.
"On New Year day, this particular guy lying down here popularly called `AK 1’ and his gang robbed one Alhaji in this area and collected some dollars from him. Youths around the area pursued them on that faithful day but they escaped narrowly through some others.
"At the early hours of today, around 1.a.m, this same guy and his gang tried to rob one of the big businesses men in this area but unfortunately, luck ran out of them because the Operation Skolombo van was on patrol and residents were shouting for rescue. The Operation Skolombo security guys shot at them, two of his members escaped while the bullet caught him right in his upper abdomen", he said.
Confirming the incident, Capt. Kayode Owolabi, the Public Relations officer of 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, Calabar, said that the killed suspect belongs to a robbery gang of three members.
"The suspect was shot by men of the Operation Skolombo while on patrol. He belongs to a three man robbery gang that used local pistols in terrorizing business men at Bogobiri area. We have called the police to come over so that we can hand over the corpse to them", he saidOperation Skolombo is a special task force set up by the Cross River government to mob up street urchins and other criminals activities within Calabar. It's a joint task force operating in Calabar metropolis and comprising of the Army, Police, Navy, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.
3 comments:
good
Signed
LibBadBoy
Another innocent guy gone! WHICH ONE BE OPERATION SKOLOMBO HUH? Remains operation makosa or shoki. THIS IS HOW THEY KEEP KILLING OUR INNOCENT BOYS IN THE NAME OF ARM ROBBER OR CULTIST WHILE fulani killers are busy killing Christians and moving freely oooo
TERRORIST BUHARI AND HIS OPERATION WHAT EVER SHOULD STAY AWAY FROM NIGER DELTA.
#sad indeed
Wait a minute is dat a bible ontop of him, did he go to robbery carrying bible. Rip armed robber
