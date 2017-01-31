Photo: Nigerian man arraigned in Cambodia court for fraud

37-year-old Uchechukwu Vincent and 27-year-old Sarim Kunthea had been charged with fraud after being sued by Keo Sotheary, 28, and arrested on September 8, 2016.
“They were arrested by the police while coming to get $300 from the victim at a Wing transfer shop in Chom Chao commune," Judge Ros Piseth said, adding that police had seized the money during the arrest.
According to court documents, the pair called the woman and told her she won first prize in a promotional contest in September 2016. But Ms. Sotheary was told to send them $300 through Wing for “information and preparation for receiving the prize.”
Ms. Sotheary became suspicious when she received several follow-up calls asking her to send the money.
She filed a complaint with police, who subsequently set up a sting operation to arrest Mr. Vincent and Ms. Kunthea at a local Wing shop.
The two alleged scam artists, who had been living in an apartment in Sansom Kosal 5 village in Phnom Penh’s Chamkarmon district, denied the charges and said they had never called or spoken to the victim.
They claimed a Nigerian friend named Ichinobi told them to pick up the $300 from the Wing shop before they were arrested.
"I did not know the victim. I have never called her or contacted her. I did not do anything as the court has accused and I would like them to release me," Mr. Vincent said.
The court’s verdict is due on the morning of February 7th.
2 comments:
All dis for just $300?
bad reputation
