Photo: Newborn baby found stuffed in a sack in Kebbi State

A newborn baby was found stuffed in a sack and left in an abandoned house in Ambursa Local Government Area in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State on Friday, January 20th.The Vice Chairman of Hisbah Board, Alhaji Mamuda Geza is calling on people in the area who may know the mother to contact this number: 08188006127.
4 comments:
Some girls get mind sha
......how can human carry pregnant for 9months only for her to born the baby and throw him or her away?
WICKED MOTHER'S
