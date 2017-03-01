LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Photo: NDLEA discovers £3.8 million worth of cocaine inside soles of new shoes

Officials of the the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), arrested 34 year old man, Kingsley Okolo at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after his luggage containing new foot wears, was discovered to have whitish substance concealed in them that tested positive for cocaine.



A statement by the agency’s spokesperson, Mitchell Ofoyeju, said the illicit substance weighed 9.150kgs.

“The discovery was made in a shipment of shoes during inward screening of passengers on a Turkish airline flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil. The cocaine was industrially concealed in the soles of new foot wears. It was the last arrest of 2016 at the Abuja airport with an estimated value of 3.8 million pounds. 34 year old suspect, Kingsley Okolo, who is a motorcycle parts dealer, said that he was offered the N1 million to smuggle the drugs to Nigeria. Investigation is on going and the suspect is cooperating with our team of undercover officers,” he said.

Ofoyeju said the suspect will soon be charged to court.
Posted by at 1/03/2017 09:51:00 am

4 comments:

Victor Kachi said...

See trick sha





Stop wasting money on data. Get free browsing cheats on all network @ Entclass.com

3 January 2017 at 09:52
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Na wa oh! Freeborn is worldless my enemies here i say freeborn is speechless. SO U GUYS WILL NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT THIS GOD FORSAKEN DRUG BUSINESS HUH? WELL ALL BLAME GOES TO TERRORIST IMBECILIC BUHARI.so make una release him no be his fault. Yoruba yoruba and hausas hausas has being giving nigerian a bad bad name SINCE 1500 BC.
freeborn wept!























#sad indeed

3 January 2017 at 09:55
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

For just #1m? Now you're going to prison for years...Smh

Long Live LIB

3 January 2017 at 09:56
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Na wa oh! Freeborn is worldless my enemies here i say freeborn is speechless. SO U GUYS WILL NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT THIS GOD FORSAKEN DRUG BUSINESS HUH? WELL ALL BLAME GOES TO TERRORIST IMBECILIC BUHARI.so make una release him no be his fault. Yoruba yoruba and hausas hausas has being giving nigerian a bad bad name SINCE 1500 BC.
freeborn wept!























#sad indeed

3 January 2017 at 09:56

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts