Photo: NDLEA discovers £3.8 million worth of cocaine inside soles of new shoes

A statement by the agency’s spokesperson, Mitchell Ofoyeju, said the illicit substance weighed 9.150kgs.
“The discovery was made in a shipment of shoes during inward screening of passengers on a Turkish airline flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil. The cocaine was industrially concealed in the soles of new foot wears. It was the last arrest of 2016 at the Abuja airport with an estimated value of 3.8 million pounds. 34 year old suspect, Kingsley Okolo, who is a motorcycle parts dealer, said that he was offered the N1 million to smuggle the drugs to Nigeria. Investigation is on going and the suspect is cooperating with our team of undercover officers,” he said.
Ofoyeju said the suspect will soon be charged to court.
4 comments:
See trick sha
Na wa oh! Freeborn is worldless my enemies here i say freeborn is speechless. SO U GUYS WILL NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT THIS GOD FORSAKEN DRUG BUSINESS HUH? WELL ALL BLAME GOES TO TERRORIST IMBECILIC BUHARI.so make una release him no be his fault. Yoruba yoruba and hausas hausas has being giving nigerian a bad bad name SINCE 1500 BC.
freeborn wept!
#sad indeed
For just #1m? Now you're going to prison for years...Smh
Long Live LIB
