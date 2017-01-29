LIS

LIS

Sunday, 29 January 2017

Photo: Man declared missing reportedly last seen with the missing Abuja ladies

Damilola Oribuyaku has been declared missing by his family. According to latest update by Asoebiguru Fabrics, he was reportedly last seen at Coldstone Wuse 2 with the two missing girls, Veronica Otogo and Bisola Mohammed. His car was later found opposite the creamery with the window broken.
Veronica and Bisola haven't been seen since they left to get birthday cake from Chloe's Cupcakes. Their phones are all switched off. If anyone has seen or heard anything, please call 08066843789 or 07061813187.


Posted by at 1/29/2017 09:50:00 am

4 comments:

Odibe Blessing said...

Nawa ...God help him

29 January 2017 at 09:54
Brown Empress said...

i hope they find them safe and alive

29 January 2017 at 09:55
Brown Empress said...

i hope they find them safe and alive

29 January 2017 at 09:55
Brown Empress said...

i hope they find them safe and alive

29 January 2017 at 09:55

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts