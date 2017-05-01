LIS

LIS

Thursday, 5 January 2017

Photo: Major throwback photo of Funke Akindele, Doris Simeaon, Foluke Daramola, others

Photo credit: Ope Bamgbopa
Posted by at 1/05/2017 02:34:00 pm

6 comments:

Anonymous said...

When the hustling was real!



Download Leaked Video: Leaked Vid: Watch How 6 Guys Raped One Girl – So Bad!

Exclusive Video: Watch How Jane Got Disvirgined By Classmate Without Feeling Pain at all

5 January 2017 at 14:38
stan osita said...

CALL THIS NUMBER(08141395113)IF U HAVE SCRAP ,CONDEMNED ,DAMAGED OR ANYTYPE OF INVERTER BATTERY TRADE THEM FOR CASH AND WE CAN PICK IT UP

5 January 2017 at 14:42
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice.. .

5 January 2017 at 14:47
Anonymous said...

Available games if you do punt. Celebrate with us this
period
Next fixed odds would be available this week.
All interested should call or whatsapp us 09096046339
The odds are 100 percent guaranteed

5 January 2017 at 14:56
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

5 January 2017 at 15:00
Dantob said...

...and Foluke Daramola lost all that natural beauty to bleaching.

5 January 2017 at 15:20

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts