Photo: Kidnap suspects gang raped woman without condom after collecting N2m ransom in Edo

Desmond Ozo and three other members of his gang, namely, Innocent Lucky (27), Roland Ode (22) and Friday Dominion (26) who specialize in kidnapping women and raping them were arrested by the operatives of Edo State Police Command on New Year Day.
The kidnappers were among the 85 suspects arrested by the command and paraded by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Haliru Gwandu, for various crimes in the state, ranging from armed robbery, murder, cultism, stealing and impersonation.
Ozo said they raped the middle-aged woman in question after collecting N2 million ransom from her relations
"We slept with her several times before we released her. We also collected N2 million ransom," he said
When asked if he used condom while raping their victim, Ozo said,
"I did not use condom when sleeping with her."
Narrating how they were arrested, one of the gang members, Innocent Lucky, said the four of them were driving in their car along Sapele Road, when policemen on patrol stopped and arrested them.
