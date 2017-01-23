Photo: Helicopter carrying four soldiers including a General crashes in Northern Cameroon

A Cameroonian Army General, Jacob Kodji pictured above, three other soldiers and two crew members, were killed on Sunday January 22nd after a helicopter they were flying in while on their way for an operation against Boko Haram members, crashed in the Bogo region in the far north of the country.
"We lost four men, including the general" named as Jacob Kodji, as well as a colonel. They were on a mission in Waza Park as part of an operation to battle Boko Haram," a Cameroonian Senior military officer says
Gen Kodji was the leader of Emergence 4, the name given to one of the operations launched by Cameroon against Boko Haram. He is the first Cameroonian general to die in the battle against Boko Haram.
29 comments:
God save us...
New Movies on afrilix.com
The Girl on the Train
Kevin Hart: What Now
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Down Under
Collide
Trolls
the Accountant
Get Started for free on afrilix.com
Awshhhh so sad... May their souls rest in peace... Amen
BLOG-WEBSITE FOR SALE
A popular entertainment, gossip, blog website is here for sale.
[b]BENEFITS:[/b]
i will teach you how to operate it.
always free to ask question.
free domain name for any kind.
changing the domain name to your name.
call now before first before others do!
for more info, please do call or Whatsapp [b]Mr. Jonathan +2349092387158[/b]
BLOG-WEBSITE FOR SALE
A popular entertainment, gossip, blog website is here for sale.
[b]BENEFITS:[/b]
i will teach you how to operate it.
always free to ask question.
free domain name for any kind.
changing the domain name to your name.
call now before first before others do!
for more info, please do call or Whatsapp [b]Mr. Jonathan +2349092387158[/b]
Chai!! Not again... may their souls RIPP amen
Really sad!
Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard
Quite sad! May their souls rest in peace
R.I.P Gallant
rest in peace
REST IN PEACE
Hope no casualty o
...merited happiness
Rip
Rip to the dead
Rip, God knows the best.
what a tragedy! RIP to the dead. Make cool cash! Get amazing soccer prediction tips for Monday and Tuesday 23rd & 24th January 2016 @ www.fortunatusblog.com
Rip, God knows the best.
God will surely destroy this evil incarnate called boko haram... May the souls of departed rest in peace.. Amen!
Bad news.. rip to them
R I P
May their souls rest in peace. Amen
Sad....may the deceased RIP!
Sad
Wicked soldiers, they intimidate innocent citizens
sad
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
not again! may their soul rip.
He did not die in battle hr was not even in battle he died in a plane chrash not battle
RIP TO THE DEAD
Post a Comment