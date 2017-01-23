LIS

Photo: Helicopter carrying four soldiers including a General crashes in Northern Cameroon

A Cameroonian Army General, Jacob Kodji pictured above, three other soldiers and two crew members, were killed on Sunday January 22nd after a helicopter they were flying in while on their way for an operation against Boko Haram members, crashed in the Bogo region in the far north of the country.


"We lost four men, including the general" named as Jacob Kodji, as well as a colonel. They were on a mission in Waza Park as part of an operation to battle Boko Haram," a Cameroonian Senior military officer says Gen Kodji was the leader of Emergence 4, the name given to one of the operations launched by Cameroon against Boko Haram. He is the first Cameroonian general to die in the battle against Boko Haram.
Fashoranti Olanrewaju said...

God save us...

23 January 2017 at 14:29
Saphire Muna said...

Awshhhh so sad... May their souls rest in peace... Amen

23 January 2017 at 14:32
chioma ozuma said...

Chai!! Not again... may their souls RIPP amen

23 January 2017 at 14:34
Ohiren's Zone said...

Really sad!

23 January 2017 at 14:35
Vina Saviour said...

Quite sad! May their souls rest in peace

23 January 2017 at 14:36
Drock said...

R.I.P Gallant

23 January 2017 at 14:36
JOBH JOBH said...

rest in peace

23 January 2017 at 14:36
STERN said...

REST IN PEACE

23 January 2017 at 14:38
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hope no casualty o


...merited happiness

23 January 2017 at 14:39
Obiora Ekenedilichukwu Mma said...

Rip

23 January 2017 at 14:40
oki royalty said...

Rip to the dead

23 January 2017 at 14:40
Obiora Ekenedilichukwu Mma said...

Rip, God knows the best.

23 January 2017 at 14:40
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

what a tragedy! RIP to the dead.  

23 January 2017 at 14:41
Obiora Ekenedilichukwu Mma said...

Rip, God knows the best.

23 January 2017 at 14:41
ogiri emmanuel said...

God will surely destroy this evil incarnate called boko haram... May the souls of departed rest in peace.. Amen!

23 January 2017 at 14:43
Nnenne George said...

Bad news.. rip to them

23 January 2017 at 14:45
ivienagbor kate said...

R I P

23 January 2017 at 14:45
Unknown said...

May their souls rest in peace. Amen

23 January 2017 at 14:52
Ify Tams said...

Sad....may the deceased RIP!

23 January 2017 at 14:55
Wilson Vybz said...

Sad

23 January 2017 at 14:57
Anonymous said...

Wicked soldiers, they intimidate innocent citizens

23 January 2017 at 15:02
Vivian Reginalds said...

sad
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 January 2017 at 15:09
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

not again! may their soul rip.

23 January 2017 at 15:12
Hrm Paul said...

He did not die in battle hr was not even in battle he died in a plane chrash not battle

23 January 2017 at 15:29
OSINANL said...

RIP TO THE DEAD

23 January 2017 at 15:36

