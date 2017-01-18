Photo: Gunmen kill 10 Civilian JTF in Benue State

Ten members of the Civilian Joint Task Force(CJTF) were killed by gunmen last Sunday in Abaji, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.The CJTF members were in a meeting when gunmen stormed the venue and opened fire. Ten CJTF were killed instantly while the eleventh person was injured.
The spokesman for the Benue State Police Command, ASP Moses Yamu, who confirmed the incident said police has commenced manhunt for the masterminds of the killing.
Mr. Yamu told newsmen that several persons had been arrested in connection with the attack.
"I cannot mention the figure now, but our men are on ground to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and several persons have been arrested.
"I can also assure you that we are making progress with our investigations and in no distant time all those behind the attack will be apprehended and brought to justice."
The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bashir Makama, had drafted more police personnel to the area to check further escalation of the crisis.
Gosh!SO NA HUMANBEING THEY PACK LIKE BAG OF RICE IN THIS HILUX HUH? Terrorist buhari it shall not be well with u fulani supremacist. Since this idiot take over nigerians are now dying like chicken THAT COW IS BETTER THAN HUMAN LIKE IN NIGERIA. who else that shot them if not terrorist buhari kinsmen call fulani ewwww I CURSE THE DAY THIS IDIOT TAKE OVER POWER HE CAN'T SPELL.
#sad indeed
All sort of rubbish is going on in this country, may God saves his children.
See how this Hausa people just dey waste lives tufiakwa cold blooded killer's
Hmmmmm
Am heart broken by this what a waste
Why carry the dead bodies like that ?
nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
