Thursday, 5 January 2017

Photo: Four women arraigned in court for operating a baby factory in Maiduguri

A woman identified as Ngozi Nwokocha, pictured above, alongside three other women, were today arraigned before the Borno state High court, for operating a baby factory in the Galadima area of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.


According to twitter user @Dan-Borno who shared her photo online, the woman and her accomplices, allegedly sold the babies for N100,000 each. They harbored young pregnant women in a house at Galadima and when the vulnerable women give birth, they sell off the babies.

All the accused pleaded not guilty to the crime. The presiding judge, Justice Fadawu Umaru adjourned the case to January 9, 2017 and directed that they be remanded in prison.

Anonymous said...

5 January 2017 at 15:19
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Its always easterners... from east they have migrated to north.

Long Live LIB

5 January 2017 at 15:22
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Omg I have given up on human. Evil!



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

5 January 2017 at 15:22
Esther Norah said...

These my igbo pple shod stop dis selling babies business period.

5 January 2017 at 15:24

