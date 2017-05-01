Photo: Four women arraigned in court for operating a baby factory in Maiduguri

According to twitter user @Dan-Borno who shared her photo online, the woman and her accomplices, allegedly sold the babies for N100,000 each. They harbored young pregnant women in a house at Galadima and when the vulnerable women give birth, they sell off the babies.
All the accused pleaded not guilty to the crime. The presiding judge, Justice Fadawu Umaru adjourned the case to January 9, 2017 and directed that they be remanded in prison.
4 comments:
Its always easterners... from east they have migrated to north.
Long Live LIB
Omg I have given up on human. Evil!
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
These my igbo pple shod stop dis selling babies business period.
