Photo: Children celebrate rehabilitated borehole pump water in Dalori IDP camp, Maiduguri

Some children are pictured celebrating easy access to water source in Dalori camp near Maiduguri as UNICEF recently rehabilitated borehole pumps water directly into their camp.Source: UNICEF Nigeria
Life is a little bit easier because they no longer have to trek long distances to fetch water from a pond. The solar powered pump with 10,000 litres overhead storage tank will serve well over 3,000 internally displaced persons in the camp.
Suleiman Bukar, a community member, thanked the United States Agency for International Development for providing funds to support this project which provides potable water to them.
