Photo: Awaiting trial inmate gives birth in Oke Kura Prison, Ilorin, Kwara State

An awaiting trial female inmate at Oke Kura Prison in Ilorin, Kwara State gave birth yesterday. A team with Wellbeing Africa Foundation helped with the delivery. Mother and child are doing well and hope to be reunited with her family.
"Another First #womenincustody - WBFA's Mamacare Antenatal-Postnatal Education Program welcomes our first baby from awaiting trial Mamacare Mum, Oke Kura Prison, Ilorin. Mom and Baby doing fine, we hope to reunite the family soon. We are happy the Prisons Services reached out to @wellbeingafrica to provide a safe birth experience notwithstanding incarceration."
10 comments:
....... Born in prison, what a way to come to the world.. God pls let that child be a testimony in life... Victor he/she shall be, not victim
And tomorrow now u go call your pikin tell am say u born am for prison. and then start expecting him to be smiling with u..for what reason na?
Pls make sure u give him the best that life has to offer, at least to cover up for that.
Linda pls why does this message keep coming up "The website you are browsing is sponsored by Fidelity Bank. You will not be charged for using this site. Fair usage applies" it will confuse ppl and may lead to double charging.
ok
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
CONGRATS
Thank God for the safe delivery.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Was she locked up with pregnancy or they givam belle dia?
Hummm
********************/hmmmmmmmmmm..... Only God knows how many years that woman must hv bn dia awaiting trial ******* I spit untop una heads
