Saturday, 21 January 2017

Phones, computers and other gadgets have added to a 63% increase in electronic waste in Asia

According to a study from the United Nations University, a growing number of gadgets and more people who can afford to buy them has led to a 63% increase in electronic waste in Asia. Phones, computers and other appliances have contributed to 12.3 million tons of e-waste generated across the continent between 2010 and 2015.
China alone more than doubled its electronic trash within that time frame. Shorter lifespans of technology and the need for replacements, is cited as another reason why e-trash is growing in Asia.

The study notes that e-trash is often dumped illegally, ultimately causing environmental problems. Tech products often contain lead and mercury that are toxic to humans and the planet. Meanwhile, the process of burning electronics which is often conducted by landfills to get rid of clutter can cause chronic health issues.
