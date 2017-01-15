Philkeyz release intriguing picture

After the announcement of his video series that has been conceptualized by his management and team, the series will be showing the fun studio session with Ace Nigerian Record Producer Philkeyz, who has promise to bring his fans and African music lovers worldwide more interesting episodes and how their Favorite African musics and sounds are being created, basically showing how he does what he knows how to do best.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EZrdPaEGbj4
Then followed with the release of these intriguing pictures
