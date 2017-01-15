LIS

Sunday, 15 January 2017

Philkeyz release intriguing picture

Philip Ahaiwe popularly known as Philkeyz an ace record producer based in Lagos Nigeria whom has worked with several international artistes such as the Konvict Record boss Akon, Keri Hilson, and also Nigerian A List artistes.

After the announcement of his video series that has been conceptualized by his management and team, the series will be showing the fun studio session with Ace Nigerian Record Producer Philkeyz, who has promise to bring his fans and African music lovers worldwide more interesting episodes and how their Favorite African musics and sounds are being created, basically showing how he does what he knows how to do best.

Follow the link below to watch the trailer of the series
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EZrdPaEGbj4

Then followed with the release of these intriguing pictures 

chinelo okafor said...

Okkk! All the best to him...

15 January 2017 at 09:42

