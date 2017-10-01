LIS

Tuesday, 10 January 2017

People who spoke to rescued Chibok girls say they have stories Govt does not want told- AP reports

People who have spoken to the freed girls say they have stories the government does not want told, reports Associated Press.
Amina Ali Nkeki was found wandering in a forest, the first of the nearly 300 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram to escape on her own and reach freedom, that was in May.
Since then she has been sequestered by Nigeria's intelligence agency, embraced just once by her family months ago. Some say Nigeria's government is keeping the young woman silent because it doesn't want her telling the world about military blunders in the fight against the Islamic extremist group, or about her desire to be reunited with the father of her child, a detained former Boko Haram commander.
"I worry, sometimes, that I don't know if she is alive or dead," her mother, Binta Ali Nkeki, sobbed during an exclusive telephone interview with The Associated Press from her remote northeastern village of Mbalala.
She said she hasn't seen her daughter since July.

Read more here: https://apnews.com/a9be47aa078241c8b69952dfda685774



Source: AP
