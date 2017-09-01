Pastor’s son attacks lover with machete after a day-long drinking spree

A 40-year-old woman was lucky to have escaped being killed by her lover who brutally attacked her with a local machete 'panga' following a day-long drinking spree.
The victim identified as Watiri Mwaniki from Thangath in Kenya was inflicted with severe machete cut on her head and face on Saturday evening after she spent time drinking with the man, which later resulted in a heated argument.
After the brutal incident, the assailant whose father is a local preacher fled from the scene.
Watiri's neighbours who heard her distress call rushed her to Mukurwe-ini hospital before she was transferred to Tumutumu Mission Hospital for specialised treatment.
Speaking to Nairobi News, the hospital’s Clinical Officer, Winner Njoki explained further on the injuries she sustained.
‘Her skull also suffered injuries and she was bleeding profusely, Her fingers were almost chopped off while her face was severely injured. All her cloths were bloody and she was even violent during treatment due to drunkenness.
4 comments:
hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
ndi kenya abiago ozo na ds new yr
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Hmmmmmmmm,thank God she survived
Lib addict#just passing#
Hmmmm
Post a Comment