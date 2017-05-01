Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and wife Nomthi celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

Senior Pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and his South African wife are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary today. The couple have two boys together. In an Instagram post, he was full of praises for Pastor Nomthi
He wrote:
"It's been seven incredible years with my lovely wife Pastor Nomthi and just like this picture, she has brought much joy and laughter to our home. I'm grateful to God for having you in my life Pastor nomthi and I know that this is just the beginning. God has so much planned for us and so much He will still do through you in Jesus name.
Happy Anniversary."
