Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Patrick Doyle, Bovi, Gideon Okeke, Kalu Ikeagwu and others present at the opening of Vanskere new head office

Evans Akere, the amiable designer behind the Vanskere brand recently opened a new office on Salvation Road, off Opebi Road, Ikeja - Lagos .


Notable faces present at the event include Engr.Nnamdi Ezeigbo (Slot) Pst.Ituah Ighodalo, Gideon Okeke, Patrick Doyle, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kalu Ikeagwu, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Moriam Musa of Morsi Pr , Bovi, Kunle Bakare and others.

More photos below...


























