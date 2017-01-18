Pastor delivers baby after mother was thrown out from vehicle on her way to the hospital

David Mwangi Mburu of Christian Faith and Hope Ministry on Wednesday came to the rescue of an expectant mother and helped her deliver a baby after she was thrown out from a vehicle on her way to the hospital.
According to eDaily, the woman was thrown out of the vehicle by the matatu crew after showing signs of labour along the Keno-Makuyu Sagana highway in Kenya.
The Kenyan pastor however, took it upon himself to assist the worried woman with the help of some women who had gathered around to help the woman deliver a healthy baby girl.
Speaking to eDaily after the successful delivering of the baby, Pastor Mburu condemned the matatu crew:
'It is totally unacceptable for public transport workers to callously throw out a passenger in such a manner. When they were asking her to board the matatu, they knew she was pregnant.'
This story is OVER a month OLD. Linda, stop scamming your readers with FAKE NEWS!!
God is great
nice
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
