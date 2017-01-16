Party Packs! Party Packs! Party Packs!!

For most of us, this kind of party pack usually ends up in the pile with the other unwanted items from previous birthday parties; and this is if it even makes it into the homes at all :-)
The most annoying part is when you as the parent wants to take on the role of the party pack planner or assembler, you FREEZE because you absolutely do not know what items to put in the packs that would make the kids beam with Joy. Even more annoying when catering to kids of different age groups.
At Vjeon Concepts Kids we have a different notion about Party Packs. We have taken the words literally and given it new meaning. We believe "Party packs" should be an experience and not just mere gifts. For example, the Party pack for your kid's birthday at school should be as memorable and exciting as a party experience would.
We offer party packs for several ocassions from birthdays to charity gift packdonations for kids to even just because gifts at very affordable prices. Your budget is our headache.
Our kids these days hold us to very high standards. Make their celebration count. You don't get a second chance to make their special day memorable to them and to their friends.
