ParisRobbery: French Police release Kim Kardashian's driver and two others

The driver has been released along with two others as the investigation continues into the armed robbery of the reality star in October 2016.
According to the prosecutor, those held are between the ages of 23 and 73 and can be held for up to 96 hours for questioning.
The suspects were picked up by French police on Monday for questioning over the theft at gunpoint of jewels and cash worth $10 million from Kim in her Paris hotel room last year.
Jean Veil, Kim's French lawyer, had described the detentions as "a nice surprise," according to France's L'Express magazine.
"On the one hand, it will perhaps mean the jewels will be recovered and on the other hand it puts an end to disgraceful speculation by some people, who thought it clever to pretend this robbery was a set-up or a publicity stunt by Madame Kardashian," the magazine quote's Veil as saying.
