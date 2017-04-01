LIS

Parish Priest under investigation for organizing and filming sex parties in the rectory

An Italian priest, 48 year old Fr Andrea Contin, a parish priest in Padua, northern Italy (pictured) is under police investigation for allegedly organizing and filming sex parties in the rectory of his church and for also acting as a pimp to some of his 15 lovers.

Fr. Contin is suspected of living off immoral earnings and psychological violence.



According to reports, the  Catholic priest apparently organized several orgies on the premises of San Lorenzo church, where he is based.

Sex toys and some of the videos he made have been seized after three women parishioners complained about his behavior.
He allegedly hid the home-made porn films in covers bearing the names of various popes.

It has also been suggested that Fr Contin “farmed out” some of his lovers on wife-swapping websites and took female friends to stay at a naturist and swingers’ resort in Cap d’Agde on the southern French coast.

His lovers/victims reportedly first made their complaints to the local bishop last summer but church authorities did not report to the police, saying they had not yet completed their own investigation.

One unnamed 49-year-old church volunteer, who claims she had an affair with Fr Contin and had sex with him on church premises, told Il Mattino di Padova:
“There were a lot of women hovering around him. I didn’t understand that at first, only later.”
The Catholic priest, Fr Contin has not been arrested  yet, but a prosecutor is supposedly investigating the allegations.


Source: The Times UK
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hmmmmm


...merited happiness

4 January 2017 at 09:22
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Chineke! This priest should have a VIP section reserved for him in hell...


Long Live LIB

4 January 2017 at 09:24
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

End time signs.!imagine the madness!
HE SHOULD BE HANG FOR BLASPHEMOUS AND PLAYING WITH THE NAME OF GOD.
gosh is he from Muslim descendant huh?





















#sad indeed

4 January 2017 at 09:26

