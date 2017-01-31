Paris Jackson's family claim to know who sexually assaulted her following revelations she was raped at 14

The 18-year-old model revealed for the first time that she was raped by a much older person who was a total stranger at the age of 14, an incident which led her to attempt suicide.
The source said;
“There is a belief among the family about exactly who this man is — and serious concern it is an individual with form for this type of behaviour.”Paris revealed that the assault drove her to become depressed to the point that she slit her wrist and took an overdose just to end it all. She also became a drug addict and began self-harming. She said to Rolling Stone
"It was not a good experience at all, and it was really hard for me, and, at the time, I didn’t tell anybody."The model has moved on after she enrolled at a therapeutic school and she is now reportedly doing well to the extent of landing a major modelling gig with Chanel
The culprit should bw brought to book nah b4 he causes any more damages. .
Ouch! Poor her! I'm happy she's moved on from dah horrible incident!
Hmmmmmmmmm...
Thank God she has gotten over it
Ohmigod... I'm so sorry
