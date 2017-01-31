LIS

Tuesday, 31 January 2017

Paris Jackson's family claim to know who sexually assaulted her following revelations she was raped at 14

Paris Jackson revealed some really sad details about her life in a new interview with Rolling Stone released one week ago, and her story is heartbreaking.

The 18-year-old model revealed for the first time that she was raped by a much older person who was a total stranger at the age of 14, an incident which led her to attempt suicide.



Now, a source has revealed to The Sun UK that her family members believe they know the man who assaulted her sexually and they fear he might have repeated his action with other family members.

The source said;
“There is a belief among the family about exactly who this man is — and serious concern it is an individual with form for this type of behaviour.”
Paris revealed that the assault drove her to become depressed to the point that she slit her wrist and took an overdose just to end it all. She also became a drug addict and began self-harming. She said to Rolling Stone
"It was not a good experience at all, and it was really hard for me, and, at the time, I didn’t tell anybody."
The model has moved on after she enrolled at a therapeutic school and she is now reportedly doing well to the extent of landing a major modelling gig with Chanel
Anonymous said...

31 January 2017 at 13:19
Oghenetega said...

The culprit should bw brought to book nah b4 he causes any more damages. .

31 January 2017 at 13:24
christie benjamin said...

Ouch! Poor her! I'm happy she's moved on from dah horrible incident!

31 January 2017 at 13:50
yomi said...


31 January 2017 at 13:53
OSINANL said...

Hmmmmmmmmm...
Thank God she has gotten over it

31 January 2017 at 13:56
Ella chandelier said...

Ohmigod... I'm so sorry

31 January 2017 at 14:18

