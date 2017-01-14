Paris Jackson wins! Episode starring Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in TV comedy series has been cancelled after outcry

The episode in a TV comedy series, Urban Myth, which offended Paris Jackson because a white actor portrayed Michael Jackson will not be aired on Sky Art.
Sky released a statement Friday, following Paris' rant that the episode has been cancelled adding that they never intended to cause any offence. Asides Paris' outburst, another factor that probably led to the episode being pulled was a petition signed by more than 20,000 people to boycott the episode in objection to Joseph Fiennes being cast as Michael Jackson.
The statement from Sky read:
"We have taken the decision not to broadcast Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon, a half-hour episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myths series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson's immediate family.
"We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offence. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision."
Paris Jackson, the 18-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson, said she was “surprised” but happy with Sky Arts’ decision to cancel the upcoming episode of anthology series Urban Myths: A Brand New Collection of TV Comedies that featured white actor Joseph Fiennes as the late pop icon.
“I’m surprised the family’s feelings were actually taken into consideration for once, we all really do appreciate it more than y’all know,” Paris wrote on Twitter, Friday, in response to a user’s tweet about the decision.
Michael Jackson's older brother TJ Jackson and his nephew Taj Jackson also expressed their appreciation on Twitter for the cancellation.
The now-canceled episode was set to tell the much-debunked urban legend of Michael’s cross-country road trip with close pals Elizabeth Taylor (played by Emmy- and Tony-winning actress Stockard Channing) and Marlon Brando (Brian Cox).
No comments:
Post a Comment