Paris Jackson is outraged by a white actor being cast as Michael Jackson, says it makes her want to vomit.

The episode which has Paris all riled up is based on the claims by a Vanity Fair article that Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando all drove out of New York by car following the September 11 attacks because all the airports were closed.
“I’m so incredibly offended by it, as I’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit.” She wrote.
“It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards by father, but my godmother Liz as well.” She continued.
“They worked through blood, sweet and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. Shameful portrayal.”
When asked by a Twitter user about her late father identifying as black, she replied,
"He made a point of it plenty of times to express his pride in his roots. He would never have wanted this.”
Recall that Fiennes had previously defended being cast as the king of pop, saying that Michael Jackson had an issue with his pigmentation and “was probably closer to my color than his original color.
4 comments:
Funny enough, I never considered him to be black and from the look of things. .He was never accepted as white. What a waste
Ok
But he was a white old lady
Lol is she micheals biological child?mike was black and she has no single trait of been black.hair,color etc.why the outrage even mike didn't want to be black hence he went and got white kids.abeg she should stfu
Post a Comment