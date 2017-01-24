Paris Jackson claims her late dad Michael Jackson was murdered by his doctor

18 year old Paris in a new interview with Rolling Stone magazine, said she believes Dr. Conrad Murray,
who was convicted of
involuntary manslaughter after her dad's death in 2009, actually murdered him after providing him with a drug he became dependent on.
"My dad would drop hints about people being out to
get him. And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill
me one day. It sounds like a
total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bulls--t, but all
real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a
setup. It was bulls--t.”
“It’s a chess game,” Paris explained. “And I am trying
to play the chess game the right way. And that’s all I can
say about that right now.”
