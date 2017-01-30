Parents stop and read! 6Strategies to help Your Child Succeed as Schools Resume…

If you made it here, you are among 3 out of 10 parents who continued reading, if you read this to the end, you would be 1 in 10 and if you apply this, you would be 1 in 20 parents and have learnt useful tricks to see your child off to a very successful term:
1. Let them teach you what they learnt at school:This particular tip is highly researched. Students spend 8 hours at school simply learning, listening and interacting. The Learning Pyramid in the 1960s by the NTL Institute in Bethel shows that learners remember:
“5% of what they learn when they’ve learned from lecture.”
But the same learners remember:
90% of what they learn when they teach someone else/use immediately.
Amazing! So get your child to teach you what he learnt in class. Spend one hour, just listening and “learning” from him and 1hour working through exercises, asking questions or dialoguing on the subject.
2. Use of flash cards – Flash cards are simple, versatile, yet often underexploited resource. It works well for visual learners especially for those within the reading age. This is a great way to present, practise and recycle vocabulary to help children get familiar with words.
3. Use ofMnemonic- The use of Mnemonics is an interesting approach to learningas they are memory tools, especially helpful for non-mathematical subject. It could be a phrase or a short song that children can use to remember something like MR. NIGER D
4. Incorporation of brain enhancing activities – There are series of activities that have proven to help improve children’s IQ. Good examples are board games, craft learningand musical instruments.
5. Use of swift maths tricks– This is a very effective way to aid fast calculations while also making your child appear to be a genius thus building their self-confidence and often building their curiosity in maths. If you don’t know where to find them, check out Prepclass maths tricks now.
6. Get a home tutor in Lagos– This is by far one of the most effective ways to help your child succeed. US department of education recently reported that:
· Over the past 10 years, one-on-one tutoring has had the strongest positive effect on reading scores for elementary school students.
· Tutored students show greater school attendance.
· Students receiving at least four hours of tutoring per week showed a six-month gain in reading and a two-year gain in math.
· Tutored students performed higher on standardized test scores in the areas of mathematics and language arts.
· Tutored students reported an increase in confidence and an improved attitude towards education.
Amazing! The great thing about getting a professional tutor is they can easily help you with tricks number 1 – 6, because the truth is very few parents can afford to spend 2 hours learning from their kids everyday of the week.
Even if you are outside of Lagos, You can get a tutor in Abuja or get a tutor in Port Harcourt.
Any one can work as a tutor but its an expensive investment to commit to novices. Prepclass NG Limited is Nigeria’s biggest tutoring firm with a database of over 20,000 tutors to chose from and more 1000 happy families who have worked with us.
We only work with the best and most experienced tutors that have worked with children at all levels with various academic needs only for them to become more sound, inspired and ready for the new term.
To get a tutor now call us on 01-2913970 or 08059811502 or fill ourform here.
Our Lagos office office is at 315 Herbert Macaulay Way Yaba Lagos or visit our Abuja office at Ventures Platform, No 29, Mambillia Street, Aso Drive after SSS Headquarters Abuja .Request Now!
Watch this video and learn/teach the fastest/easiest mathematics tricks for your child
1 comment:
Media so many problems to the world.
Post a Comment