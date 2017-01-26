'I call upon all parents who are able to do so‚ to read to their children and to also encourage them to read. Let us not allow television to take away the time of our children to read.'The president who is pleased with the progress the education sector has achieved so far in curbing illiteracy, also pleaded with parents to monitor the time their children spend in watching television.
'Parents should control the time spent by children watching television‚ so that it does not affect their school work. We must do more to improve learner outcomes in mathematics‚ physical science‚ accounting and languages.
'More children must be encouraged to take these subjects‚ and more teachers must be trained to teach these subjects. The Basic Education Department is working on these matters.'
Source: Times Live
No comments:
Post a Comment