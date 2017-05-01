“Maintenance of our infrastructure and executing new ones have been extremely difficult. Oyo State is a big state. Ibadan alone is bigger than seven states and to govern Oyo State is a big responsibility with big problem and difficult to manage.
Our IGR is still abysmally low and allocations from federal allocations continue to dwindle. Over 50% of our IGR is from PAYEE and our average monthly allocation from FG is N2.5bn while salaries, subventions, pensions, overhead cost and allowances still stand at about N5.2bn. We need survival strategies to block loopholes, renewed IGR drive and restructuring of the public and civil service for optimal performance so that the government will meet its obligations to the people" he said
Thursday, 5 January 2017
Oyo state is difficult to manage- state governor, Abiodun Ajimobi, says
Post a Comment