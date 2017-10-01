LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Over 300 people have signed a petition to name a street in Russia after Donald Trump

US President elect, Donald Trump may soon have a street in Russia named after him. 34-year-old Sergey Bizyukin has launched a petition to rename a little alley into "Donald Trump Street" in honor of the US President-elect, saying almost 300 people had already signed.


"Some saw it as a joke and signed because it was fun, some stood for normalization of US-Russia ties, and some signed because they don't like the name of Godless Street," Bizyukin said.
The town Ryazan is about 125 miles southeast of Moscow on the Oka River and has a population of 500,000. Its major industries are electronics and oil refining.

Bizyukin says he feels the US is often unfairly portrayed as a threat to Russia but that the people in Ryazan and elsewhere have a much more positive attitude.




Posted by at 1/10/2017 01:43:00 pm

9 comments:

ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Okay...

10 January 2017 at 13:48
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Great news!Wow wow wowwwwwwww. KILLARY KILLINGTON SHAMELESS SUPPORTERS WILL NOT LIKE THIS OOOO THEY WILL NOT SLEEP THIS NIGHT CAUSE OF THIS GREAT NEWS. i have name my own street after my papa Donald trump. SAVIOR OF AMERICA. SOON COMING KING. THE GREAT MAKER. lord of host. Papa i salute u. Over to wailing obama the idiot will say una don see why i say Russians hack our election huh? Shame to u failure of a man. UP UP UP UP TO OUR SOON COMING KING OOOOO


















#sad indeed

10 January 2017 at 13:48
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Great news!Wow wow wowwwwwwww. KILLARY KILLINGTON SHAMELESS SUPPORTERS WILL NOT LIKE THIS OOOO THEY WILL NOT SLEEP THIS NIGHT CAUSE OF THIS GREAT NEWS. i have name my own street after my papa Donald trump. SAVIOR OF AMERICA. SOON COMING KING. THE GREAT MAKER. lord of host. Papa i salute u. Over to wailing obama the idiot will say una don see why i say Russians hack our election huh? Shame to u failure of a man. UP UP UP UP TO OUR SOON COMING KING OOOOO


















#sad indeed

10 January 2017 at 13:49
OSINANL said...

Hmmmmmmmmmmm...

10 January 2017 at 13:54
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

I'll pass


...merited happiness

10 January 2017 at 14:00
Vivian Reginalds said...

nzuzu
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

10 January 2017 at 14:17
SMALL CHOPS EMPIRE 08031156936, 335B0156 said...

Goodluck to them.

10 January 2017 at 14:58
Ndubisi Tochukwu said...

linda i know u dont like this...well...
Signed
LibBadBoy

10 January 2017 at 15:01
Sql 9ja said...

Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard

10 January 2017 at 15:04

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts