Thursday, 5 January 2017

Osun state government sets up panel to investigate cause of death of NYSC member, Ifedolapo Oladepo

The Osun state government has constituted a high powered panel that will investigate the remote causes of the death of former NYSC member, Ifedolapo Oladepo, who died at the Kano NYSC orientation camp in November last year.


The panel which is been supervised by the state governor, Rauf Aregbesola's office of Human Resources, Establishments and Capacity development, had its first hearing yesterday. Ifedolapo is from Osun state. Authorities of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, where Dolapo graduated from with a first class degree in Transport Management, made a presentation at the panel.

They presented the deceased's medical/clinical record which showed that she only visited the University clinic just once throughout her about 7years stay in the school. Her family members also made their presentations at the panel.

