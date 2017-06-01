Onyeka Nwelue visits and interviews anti-racism activist, Jane Elliott in her home in California

Nwelue's fourth book is titled, Bridges & Barricades: Why Africans Will Remain Slaves. It will be released this year.
Jane Elliott who was born May 27, 1933 is an American former third-grade schoolteacher, anti-racism activist, and educator, as well as a feminist and LGBT activist. She is known for her "Blue eyes–Brown eyes" exercise. She first conducted her famous exercise for her class the day after Martin Luther King, Jr. was shot. She was on Oprah Show to dissect the experiment which has sparked heated debate since Donald Trump won.
She will be visiting Nigeria to speak on May 27th, Children's Day in Abuja.
Nwelue, who has been teaching in different universities all over the world, spoke at TEDxJabi and was also interviewed on The Spot on EbonyLifeTV, where he elaborated on why he teaches free and why he thinks education should be free.
