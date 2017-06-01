LIS

Friday, 6 January 2017

Onyeka Nwelue visits and interviews anti-racism activist, Jane Elliott in her home in California

 Nigerian writer and filmmaker, Onyeka Nwelue, who is currently a Research Fellow at Centre for International Studies at Ohio University visited anti-racism activist, Jane Elliott in her home in SunCity, California yesterday and shared pictures on his Facebook.

Nwelue's fourth book is titled, Bridges & Barricades: Why Africans Will Remain Slaves. It will be released this year.

Jane Elliott who was born May 27, 1933 is an American former third-grade schoolteacher, anti-racism activist, and educator, as well as a feminist and LGBT activist. She is known for her "Blue eyes–Brown eyes" exercise. She first conducted her famous exercise for her class the day after Martin Luther King, Jr. was shot. She was on Oprah Show to dissect the experiment which has sparked heated debate since Donald Trump won.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NHeFgaVWs8

She will be visiting Nigeria to speak on May 27th, Children's Day in Abuja.

Nwelue, who has been teaching in different universities all over the world, spoke at TEDxJabi and was also interviewed on The Spot on EbonyLifeTV, where he elaborated on why he teaches free and why he thinks education should be free.

TEDxJabi:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRy4SfuwNxs

The Spot:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJ2-fzQmkbQ

 

 

