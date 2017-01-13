Onyeka Nwelue releases documentary feature 'House on Nwapa' on Youtube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZT5_YeTPos
Flora Nwapa is considered Africa’s first female novelist. Her first novel, Efuru was published 50 years ago under African Writers’ Series. She was born in Oguta and is a cousin of Charly Boy and Onyeka Nwelue.
The House of Nwapa, premiered in Zimbabwe at the Imagine International Women Film Festival and in the US at Harvard University. It also showed at Camera, Action! Africa Film Festival in Lagos, The Lagos Book & Art Festival, Iwaya Community Art Festival and Lagos International Poetry Festival.
Nwelue is currently a Research Fellow at Ohio University in Athens, where he is working on a creative non-fiction book on Africans and slavery.
Google Doodle is celebrating her today.
