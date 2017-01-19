LIS

LIS

Thursday, 19 January 2017

One country, two presidents: Checkout the result Google gives when you search for the president of Gambia

For all intents and purposes, Gambia currently has two presidents; Yahya Jammeh who's been there for 22 years yet has refused to step down after he lost the election and Adama Barrow, President-elect, whose inauguration is expected to hold today at noon.

Though The Gambian people have spoken about who they want to lead them, Google is yet to decide and have listed both men as presidents.


Wikipedia is having no such confusion though as they've edited their information on The Gambia to name Adama Barrow as President.

Meanwhile, Gambia is reported to be very quiet today with the streets eerily empty. The country seems to be holding her breath.

Posted by at 1/19/2017 12:30:00 pm

16 comments:

Gideon Okorie said...

13 WAYS TO FIT IN EXERCISE INTO THAT BUSY SCHEDULE (Read and Learn)

19 January 2017 at 12:31
STERN said...

Do Gambia blogs talk about Nigeria all the time? why give this country so much attention.
NEXT PLS??

19 January 2017 at 12:31
George Paul offokansi said...

Seen

19 January 2017 at 12:32
Saphire Muna said...

..... Confused Google........















.......... Liber meniac........

19 January 2017 at 12:34
Anonymous said...

Lol this Google people they are wicked o.

19 January 2017 at 12:36
NAIJA REBRANDER said...

that's unbecoming of them

19 January 2017 at 12:38
Vivian Reginalds said...

haha
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

19 January 2017 at 12:51
OSINANL said...

THIS IS RIDICULOUS

19 January 2017 at 12:55
Ene said...

My dear, dey thing worry me too

19 January 2017 at 12:58
Ene said...

My dear, dey thing worry me too

19 January 2017 at 12:58
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Lol it's kinda complicated over there.
But the peoples mandate remains Barrow.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

19 January 2017 at 13:08
Anonymous said...

Jammeh is heading towards destruction. His friends should advise him well to step down.


Sales Made For Adults Only. Check it

19 January 2017 at 13:20
Anonymous said...

How dumb can you get? Your comment makes it clear that you are missing a brain. If it's reading about Bobrisky you'll be excited. Stern Risky

19 January 2017 at 13:32
Odugbesan Sunday Adetayo said...

Noted

19 January 2017 at 13:36
Hrm Paul said...

Stern were u dey I b think say u don die

19 January 2017 at 13:46
Chizzy Liz said...

***********************Lololololo...... But can google be wrong????? Nah ***** xo dax right

19 January 2017 at 13:49

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts