On Buhari, Adeboye and Fayose by Reno Omokri

Exactly three weeks ago, Pastor Enoch Adeboye was in Ekiti to praise Governor Ayo Fayose for defending his people from foreign Fulani herdsmen. The next day, the All Progressives Congress insulted Adeboye in the media. Shortly thereafter, the FRCN forced him to retire as GO of RCCG. Connect the dots. Let us not be disunited. If Professor Yemi Osinbajo is afraid to say it, I Reno Omokri, am not afraid to say it. I love and respect the Muslim Ummah having read and understood Qur'an, so don't misunderstand me. I stand with Pastor Adeboye. Now, more than ever, Nigerian Christians and minorities need unity and leaders like Adeboye and Fayose!
Ok
When did politics get into the churches.and a muslim president can say what happens. Am fully with Fayose and Adeboye.. Reno omokri keep the good work up.. Look into d reason 4 Rochas bulkanization of d Njemanze dynasty
Heavenly truth! HEAVENLY PASTOR OMOKRI THANK U FOR THIS TRUTH. Una don see the reason of adeboye's removal as redeem g o huh? HMMM FREEBORN SAID IT THAT THIS THING IS POLITICAL, APC IS WORLD SATANIC COURT CALL PARTY IF U ANNOY THEM THEY WILL LOOK FOR A WAY TO STRIKE U AS WE SAW IN ADEBOYE'S CASE. because he praise fayose for what he did against terrorist buhari kinsmen OSIBANJO IS LIKE A DULL IN ASO ROCK LIKE IT OR NOT.now he has suspended the FRC BECAUSE HIS MISSION HAS BEING ACCOMPLISH shame to u all so called Christians supporting apc una end will be like sodom and gomora.
#sad indeed
....... God bless Nigeria.............
........... Liber meniac..........
what has he got to say about the fake company Malabu oil deal that Goodluck Jonathan is entangled in as being carried in news outside of Nigeria. If Buhari does not touch him the international and european courts will eventually do what they did Ibori to Jonathan..shioo
Well said Sir
Shut up There Wailing wailer... Adeboye Yes but Fayose the Crooked Thief Lailai..
Please Linda, Omokri needs a job, try and offer him one instead of hidding in diaspora and talking rubbish. FFK is here and some other fools like u.come back home and talk rubbish, i bet u will smell ur behind.American boy...
Far from the truth. People who know about the law will tell you Jim Obazee, the head of FRCN, has been on it for more than 4 years. He released it in October and the minister (Enelamah) came out immediately to say Jim did not get approval and so the law was suspended. It's not appropriate to fan religious animosity. By the way, the Jim guy was said to be a redeem pastor!!!!
Meanwhile, Linda, its been over 12 hours now that this govt had fired Jim and you have not deemed it necessary to report that too. politics? Smh
This comment is not necessary, Reno knows better to start playing politics with his issue in hhe guise of speaking to protect Christians. Leave religion out of politics please. The resignation was as per a law that went through the courts and landed in October 2016. Visit to Fayose was in 2017 so why connecting dots that are out of line in chronology. Please the elite should stop distracting and confusing Nigerians.
I look forward to the day that we will be rid of these northerners along with their religion, culture and pedophile life style. They are retrogressive, an encumbrance and deadly liability to the rest of Nigeria. Well thought out Mr. Omokri.
Hausa people no go kill us,but jesus is Lord.
christains shuld b prayerful cos of dis ar yet to com
Ds guy,anyways na Linda de make u relevant
The man now i know you are an absolute idiot...keep connecting lies to fool the shallow minded ones...Joblessness in the US is a malignant diseases because they just provide you with free Wifi waiting for your end to come faster
Omokri is he goat in urhobo...i understand your plight oga. it was GEJ when Ayo abandon his job as a CAN president to start flying his jet to buy ammunition that your GEJ signed that bill so leave PMB out of it and asked Adeboye his real reason by his action
Shut up Reno. You open your mouth too often and it stinks. Stop playing politics with issues that could strife. You Reno I think at this point is the devil and you call yourself a pastor. We all know that Jim Obazee, the just sacked former head of FRCN, had been on this thing for more than 4yrs now and he was appointed by your Goodluck Jonathan. We also know that laws are not drafted in a day. If you Reno by your stinking mouth set this country on fire, I can assure you that the wrath of God shall be upon you and your children's children.
Anon 08:07, what on earth re u talking about, how did ibori, jonathan and European courts get into this discuss? Nawa ooo
