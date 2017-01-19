Omoni Oboli shares video of area boys harassing her crew members
Actress and producer, Omoni Oboli took to Instagram to lament on the increased harassment suffered by her crew members in the hands of Lagos area boys. She revealed that she has to settle them every day but that doesn't stop them from fighting her crew members. She pleaded with the governor of Lagos state to come to their rescue as they are making shooting movies in Lagos very difficult. She wrote;
#CurrentSituation I am totally fed up! Shooting in Lagos State is such a difficult experience. I've been settling area boys everyday yet they still fight us. The other day, they broke a bottle to stab my crew and seized my van key. You have to settle different factions. I'm a tax paying citizen of Lagos State. As filmmakers, we pay taxes even on a loss. Na beg we dey beg o @akinwunmiambode help us. We are fed up!!! So many people are getting paid on this set. We are bringing commerce and boosting the economy. Pls help!!! My money is not for area boys! They think it's their birthright! It's indeed very sad! #ASaferLagosForWork #WeNeedHelp
Watch the video below..
Aunty,get security wen shooting,a van of military patrol will save u d mess and embarrassments caused my ds lazy dudes
It is quite pathetic that young men in this city are so lazy.Lazy yoruba boys! Living by not working. All over Lagos,all they do is collect "owo".I pity the state.Someday, They'll be robbing citizens on the streets in broad daylight.The way it happened during the world cup in Brazil.
I really ahtr it when I have to settle area boys or policemen as if it is their birthright
This has become a normal trend and it has to stop.
