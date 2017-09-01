Olajumoke full of gratitude to TY Bello, Sujimoto & other benefactors

Olajumoke - the bread Seller turned model who granted a tell-all interview to Pulse Ng, in which she was full of praises and gratitude to her Publicist and Manager, who is also a Journalist with Thisday, Azuka Ogujiuba.
Olajumoke thanked her for her staunch support in her growing career, while also expressing gratitude to Photographer Ty Bello, Sujimoto, Payporte, Stanbic IBTC and Shirley Confectionery and others, who supported her in her rise to fame.
Evidently, Sujimoto have had more impact in her life by not only providing her a home and paying for her schooling, but also putting her on a monthly allowance.
