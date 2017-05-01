Okadabooks.com names Toke Makinwa ‘Best Selling Author’ of 2016

Toke Makinwa’s book ‘On Becoming’ continues to win laurels. In the first week of its release in November 2016 it sold out on Amazon.
Now, Toke Makinwa can proudly call herself a certified ‘Best Selling Author’ as yet another online book store okadabooks.com has named her the number one Best Selling Author for 2016.
Other authors on the list include Sally Dadzie, Umari Ayim, Kiru Taye, Musa Ajayi.
4 comments:
This is deceptive though because Okada said Toke book sold 150 copies ........ Yes maybe Nigerians do not buy book from Okada so 150 copies is a high number for them
but in grand scheme of thing selling 150 copies is NO WHERE near a BEST SELLER ......
Awww, congrats Toke.
Long Live LIB
Congratulations to her.
At least something good came out from her relationship with Maje. She's now making the money she used in supporting him and Anita lol 😂 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽Bravo girl 👏🏽
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
