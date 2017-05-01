LIS

Thursday, 5 January 2017

Okadabooks.com names Toke Makinwa ‘Best Selling Author’ of 2016

Toke Makinwa’s book ‘On Becoming’ continues to win laurels. In the first week of its release in November 2016 it sold out on Amazon. Now, Toke Makinwa can proudly call herself a certified ‘Best Selling Author’ as yet another online book store okadabooks.com has named her the number one Best Selling Author for 2016.

Other authors on the list include Sally Dadzie, Umari Ayim, Kiru Taye, Musa Ajayi.
Anonymous said...

This is deceptive though because Okada said Toke book sold 150 copies ........ Yes maybe Nigerians do not buy book from Okada so 150 copies is a high number for them

but in grand scheme of thing selling 150 copies is NO WHERE near a BEST SELLER ......

5 January 2017 at 15:18
Anonymous said...

5 January 2017 at 15:19
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Awww, congrats Toke.


Long Live LIB

5 January 2017 at 15:19
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Congratulations to her.
At least something good came out from her relationship with Maje. She's now making the money she used in supporting him and Anita lol 😂 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽Bravo girl 👏🏽




~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

5 January 2017 at 15:20

