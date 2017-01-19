LIS

LIS

Thursday, 19 January 2017

Oh no! See how Lady's attempt to use a sex toy goes awfully wrong when her grandmother walked in

Lol. Big eye is not good oh. This girl apparently bought a massive dildo and decided to try it out when she was home alone. Unfortunately for her, her grandma came home and walked into the scene, resulting in multiple catastrophes. Poor grandma. No wonder she passed out.

See screenshot of the lady's narrative after the cut.



Posted by at 1/19/2017 12:49:00 pm

20 comments:

Gideon Okorie said...

13 WAYS TO FIT IN EXERCISE INTO THAT BUSY SCHEDULE (Read and Learn)

19 January 2017 at 12:50
dj banti said...

Godtakeover

19 January 2017 at 12:51
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Ewwww! No doubt it wasn't a pleasant scene.




. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

19 January 2017 at 12:53
STERN said...

You must have the vagina of a horse for you to allow that kind giant dick to enter inside you

19 January 2017 at 12:55
Saphire Muna said...

Hahhahahahahahahah OMG I can't stop laughing, that Bitches is hilarious... "when I fart now it sounds like a peterbilt 379 releasing its air brakes" 😂😂😂😂😂I died

19 January 2017 at 12:57
Anonymous said...

I don't understand, was that thing made for anus or the other room? Please I need answers.

19 January 2017 at 13:08
ayeni olufunmi said...

Smile

19 January 2017 at 13:10
ayeni olufunmi said...

Smile

19 January 2017 at 13:10
Anonymous said...

Gosh Linda you have been a blogger for years and you are still acting innocent??? The person involved is obviously gay!!!

19 January 2017 at 13:13
Anonymous said...

Vanity, All is vanity.. Wayward generation.


Sales Made For Adults Only. Check it

19 January 2017 at 13:17
Chizzy Liz said...

****************************ok fine...... But I like........ Pls how nd whr can I get dix size of dildo????????****** I need one ax soon ax possible

19 January 2017 at 13:30
£earn $MARTPHONE Repairing (click) said...

Sharing bizarre indecent unedifying private stories to multiply immorality? People get ideas...

January is almost gone. Are you yet to start something? Still confused about what investment options to choose for the year to maintain steady cash flow? Think about it -everyday, both the employed and the idle are hooked to one important device - their smartphones! That's an idea right?; with huge market potential! Turn it to money. Get "Mobile Phones and Tablets Repairs " from Amazon marketplaces, Barnes & Noble, eBay etc

*Paul planted, Appollos watered BUT #God GAVE the increase! *

19 January 2017 at 13:34
Markins Ayo said...

werey

19 January 2017 at 13:43
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

LOL.

19 January 2017 at 13:45
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

LOL.

19 January 2017 at 13:45
Vivian Reginalds said...

nzuzu
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

19 January 2017 at 13:48
Anonymous said...

Hahahahahaha, poor lady, I can only imagine the drama that went down. Such sex acts with toys of diff kinds shud be discouraged ooo. Stay away from sex if you are not married, and if you can't due to the urge apply pepper there, lmao.

19 January 2017 at 13:49
bankole wisdom said...

So wit all dis bad new u still want it,u need help.

19 January 2017 at 14:13
Excitment Excit said...

Funny

19 January 2017 at 14:16
Excitment Excit said...

Funny

19 January 2017 at 14:17

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts