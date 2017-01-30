Oh happy day! One year after he was rescued, Akwa Ibom child branded a witch starts school

The then 2-year-old boy was rescued in Akwa Ibom State after he was branded a witch by his family and left to starve to death.
He had been wandering the streets for eight months when Anja got a phone call and immediately led a rescue team to bring him home. The boy later named Hope, had to be have a blood transfusion and treated for worms.
Today, the founder of the African Children's Aid Education and Development Foundation (ACAEDF) disclosed that Hope has started school. Read her post below and check out adorable photo of Hope in his school uniform.
"On the 30 of January 2016 I went on a rescue mission with David Emmanuel Umem, Nsidibe Orok and our Nigerian team. A rescue mission that went viral, and today it's exactly 1 year ago the world came to know a young little boy called Hope. This week Hope will start school."
Wow thank God for him
Nice!
He looks healthy!
Heeya God bless ds lady
God be praised! I can't begin to imagine the countless number out there (adult & Children) who are victims of societal ignorance and cultural bondage.It is well
Wow, great news
Whenever i see this child i see God at work.May God continue blessing this woman taking care of HOPE.
