LIS

LIS

Monday, 16 January 2017

Oh dear! Checkout this mistake made by an official during the AFCON match in Gabon

During a match between Senegal and Tunisia at the on going African cup of Nations match holding in Gabon, a match official, while trying to change a player held up a substitution board showing the same number. This means he was trying to change the player with the same player. lol!
Credits: Twitter/messi10stats
Posted by at 1/16/2017 12:10:00 pm

4 comments:

Peter Dumore said...




New Movies on afrilix.com

The Girl on the Train
Kevin Hart: What Now
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Down Under
Collide
Trolls
the Accountant

Get Started for free on afrilix.com

16 January 2017 at 12:13
Debbie Chelsea said...

Lol

16 January 2017 at 12:14
Oghenetega said...

Eeeyah..

16 January 2017 at 12:14
Anonymous said...

Available games if you do punt. Celebrate with us this
period
Next fixed odds would be available this week.
All interested should call or whatsapp us 09096046339
The odds are 100 percent guaranteed

16 January 2017 at 12:50

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts