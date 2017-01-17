"Oga, na for sale? Cold dey that our side well" Man narrates his encounter with soldiers during distribution of blankets to IDPs in Borno

On Armed Forces Remembrance Day, January 15th, Elyakub Lawan shared a touching story of his encounter with soldiers stationed in northern Borno, a day earlier.
"Yesterday, during the distribution exercise of blankets and cloths provided by IDPs Aid and Relief Foundation to displaced persons (IDPs) in selected host communities in Maiduguri, I was approached by some soldiers stationed in northern Borno who thought the items were for sale."Oga, na for sale? Cold dey that our side well well", a Warrant Officer said.
"No be for sale, sir. We dey divide am for IDPs", I replied.
They turned to leave, but I couldn't bear to let them go without giving them some of the items. After all, they are also victims of the situation, I thought. My only regret is that I didn't give them enough blankets to go round considering their number.
It's Army Remembrance Day today, the 15th of January. A day set aside to remember our fallen heroes who died so we could live, who don't sleep so we could sleep soundly and even snore, a day to remember those suffering under harsh conditions in Sambisa, Bita, Gudumbali, Kareto, Damasak, Doro Naira, Malumfatori, Ashigashigar, Buni Yadi, Kangarwa, Alagarno, Marte, Madagali, Banki and sundry places.
May the labour of our heroes, past and present, never be in vain.
Selah
