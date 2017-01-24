Official trailer for RedTV & The Naked Convos web series - Our Best Friend's Wedding

He recruits his two female best friends to help him go through a list of potential candidates and sets off a series of events that leads to a wedding.
The series, which is set for launch on REDTV by January 26, stars Adebola ‘Illrymz’ Olowu, Oreka Godis, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, Chris Attoh, Timi Charles-Fadipe, Unamka Marycolette, Yewande Lawal, Sarah Boulos and Theo Lawson.
Charles Effiong: The youngest Ad Agency Creative Director in the country. Successful smooth talker, mini sex god, ladies’ man and best friend to Jade and Kemi. Soon to be 30.
Jadesola Adeyemi: Philanthropist, trust fund kid, social worker/civil rights activist, wanderlust, sensitive and all-round amazing person.
Adekemi Manuel: Media celebrity, producer of “The Late Night Show”, and wife to Captain Babatunde Manuel. No nonsense, irreverent sense of humour.
Click HERE to subscribe to REDTV today so you don’t miss out on any of the episodes.
No comments:
Post a Comment