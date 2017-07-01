Official statement: Pastor Adeboye ceases to be Overseer of RCCG, Nigeria

Pastor E. A Adeboye ceases to be Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Nigeria. During the Ministers Thanksgiving Service on the 7th January, 2017, Pastor E.A. Adeboye broke the news to his ministers informing them that he will no longer be the Overseer of RCCG Nigeria. This brings to fore the focal word for this year - SURPRISE
The need for the action is as a result to the new legal requirements set up by the Federal Government of Nigeria through its Financial Regulations Council, guiding all registered churches, mosques, CSOs etc. It allows leaders of religious organization(s) to have a maximum period of twenty years to lead their organization(s). In retirement, they are not permitted to hand over to their families amongst other rules.
As announced by Pastor E. A. Adeboye, Pastor Joseph Obayemi has been appointed as the new Overseer. Pastor Obayemi until his appointment was the Assistant General Overseer in charge of Finance and also Pastor in charge of RCCG Region 2 (Shomolu, Lagos). He is also a Member of the Governing Council amongst other offices he currently occupies.
Also appointed as Church Secretary and Church Treasurer respectively are Pastor Johnson Funsho Odesola and Pastor Joseph Adelanke Adeyokunnu.
Pastor Odesola is the Assistant General Overseer in charge of Administration and Personnel, Member of the Governing Council of RCCG and also the Pastor in charge of RCCG Region 1 (Ebute-Meta) while Pastor Adeyokunnu is a Financial Controller and Pastor in charge of Lagos province 8.
This development effectively sees the emergence of Pastor Joseph Obayemi as the Overseer of RCCG in Nigeria.
The Redeemed Christian Church of God has its presence in over 190 nations of the world and Pastor E. A. Adeboye remains its General Overseer.
Pastor E. A. Adeboye and the Redeemed Christian Church of God have set a standard in the decision to obey the laws of the nation which is the reflection of the scriptural teaching that all constituted authority should be respected.
