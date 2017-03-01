Leadership matters. Today Aliko Dangote is worth less than half of what he was worth under former President Goodluck Jonathan. He was worth $25 billion in 2014 and is now worth $12.4 billion today! Listen to the words spoken by Aliko Dangote about President Jonathan on Friday the 6th of September, 2013 in Nairobi while speaking to the political and business elite of Kenya-“As you all know, without good policies of government, there is no way a person like me from a big town like Kano can rise from a humble beginning to become the 25th richest person on earth. Without the policies of president Jonathan and also making sure that there is consistency in the policies of the government, this could not have happened.”
Tuesday, 3 January 2017
Of Dangote, Jonathan and Buhari by Reno Omokri
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/03/2017 06:44:00 am
