Odion Ighalo could be on his way to China as Watford receive concrete offer

Chinese club Changchun Yatai has tabled an offer for Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo and his agents have stirred up talk of a move to the riches of the Chinese Super League. The 27yr old has found himself out of favour under coach Walter Mazarri following a prolonged goal drought. Mazzarri, speaking ahead of Watford's defeat to Millwall on Sunday, said:
'With Odion Ighalo we know there are some offers, but it is still too early to say anything. 'I just heard now there is a very important (bid), but again we will evaluate in the next days. I don't like to say all the details, because I don't know them, but I know there is more than one, and there might be one from China.
'Ighalo was always a very important player for this team, but there are times where a player can end its time with one club and make a decision on their career. These are decisions that are from the club, and from the players, and there is not much we can do about it.'
Since joining Watford in 2014, Ighalo has scored 36 league goals in 72 appearances.He said: 'I know that in the second half of last season, he is a player that didn’t do well, and didn’t perform as well as he did at the beginning.
The goals, however, started to dry up last season but Mazzarri can't figure out why.
The goals, however, started to dry up last season but Mazzarri can't figure out why.
'So the player I received was not the same as in the first half of last season. It was already some time that he had not been performing so well, but I don’t know the reasons why.'
No comments:
Post a Comment