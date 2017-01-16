'Odemwingie is one great human being, I'll keep in touch with him for life'- Rotherham coach says as Osaze leaves club after 3 months

Nigerian striker Osaze Odemwingie has decided to leave newly joined club, Rotherham United. Osaze was close to joining Bolton towards the end of last year, but opted to join Rotherham United in October, and the enigmatic winger has now decided to call it quits.
According to the club's caretaker manager Paul Warne, he had a conversation with the 35-year-old former West Brom and Lille striker last week, who revealed he'll be seeking a new move to guarantee him regular first-team football.
Osaze was banned for three matches when he was red-carded for elbowing Liam Cooper against Leeds United in November, he then shockingly pulled out of last week’s FA Cup match with Oxford United after injuring himself in the match warm-up.
“Peter is leaving the club. I got a text the other day saying ‘thanks’ and that his career might be elsewhere,” caretaker manager Warne said. “I have got no issues with that. If people don’t want to be here, that’s fine.”
Warne added:
“I’ll keep in touch with Peter for the rest of my life. He is one great human being. Peter wants to play football and I get it. I have no ill feeling towards him for that. He doesn’t have to stay, so we wish him well.”
