A company was just founded to meet those emotional and physical needs of love. Obaebae Dating &Matchmaking is the new ambassador of love! It is a premium dating site for the elite and serious minded individuals looking to settle down.
It is a platformwith a corporate office that is envisioned to restructure, reorient and propagate the essentialities of a healthy relationship as individuals.It’s not all talks, as theyensure quality background checks are carried out on all profiles to ascertain a healthy environmentfor matchmaking and connection. This is achieved by the help ofqualified psychologists, counseling professionals, and matchmaking consultantsprovidingregular therapy in other for producing better individuals and citizens.
Theplatform provides services such as Speed Dating, Match Making, Counselling,Therapy, and Relationship Consultationsfor all customers and clients who are serious minded and definitely tired of searching.
With the promise of providing these services, they offer intensive background checks and proper follow-ups to ensure maximum security and confidentially for allcustomers.They alsoprovide customers with adequate information, awareness, and empowerment programs that will enhance and impact positively on the outcome of their relationships in every aspect of life.
They aim to be the first worldwide dating and matchmaking firm to bring two genuine hearts to beat as one, with the help of quality assurance, recommendations, psychology, motivation,counseling, and mentorship, that will yield a successful and happy ending.
Be part of OBaeBae, let love find you.
Hurry! Registration is free for the first 100 people to join this month, afterward, registration is ₦ 5,000, Join Now!
To join,
Go to: www.obaebae.com
For further inquiries and bookings visit;Plot 16 Dicon towers, 2nd floor,Flat 3 KofoAbayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
OR Call: 07006223223 || Email:info@obaebae.com || Social: obaebaedating on all platforms
No comments:
Post a Comment